IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBA Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 60,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 199,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 76,323 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.63. 13,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,905,686. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average is $82.29. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $85.96.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

