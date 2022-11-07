IPG Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,714 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,132,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at $2,632,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 59,463 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.39. The company had a trading volume of 24,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,586. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.85.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

