IPG Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,381.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 392.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.32. 241,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,708,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.88. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. DZ Bank lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

