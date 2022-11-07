IPG Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,425,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 390,604 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,401,000 after purchasing an additional 421,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,710,000 after purchasing an additional 104,932 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 935,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,091,000 after purchasing an additional 77,007 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $15.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $954.47. 4,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,677. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,711.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $874.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $835.83.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.80%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

