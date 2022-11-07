IPG Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,504,000 after purchasing an additional 223,869 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.00. 40,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,915. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.32 and a 200 day moving average of $96.54.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.