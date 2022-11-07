IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 227,760 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 227,760 shares during the period. Western Digital makes up about 4.5% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Western Digital worth $18,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 16,504 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after buying an additional 194,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,703 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.52. 22,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $69.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.13.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.81.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

