iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Purchased by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,124,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000,000 after buying an additional 206,196 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 421.8% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AOR traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,125. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.