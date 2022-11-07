iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Position Trimmed by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450,432 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises about 1.3% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,700,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4,133.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 165,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.11. The stock had a trading volume of 14,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,932. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $60.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.