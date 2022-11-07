iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 4.9% of Quent Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $22,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,330.8% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 61,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,204,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,325,000 after buying an additional 68,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.79. 685,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.47.

