iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is WNY Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.1% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30,562 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,267,003 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25.

