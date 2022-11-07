iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 9,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 42,985 shares.The stock last traded at $111.73 and had previously closed at $110.55.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.22 and a 200-day moving average of $111.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Micro-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

