iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 2.3% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,293,000 after acquiring an additional 43,569 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.50. 4,048,195 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.