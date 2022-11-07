iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.0% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903,604 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 727,469 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,762,000. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,957,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 519.8% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 347,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after acquiring an additional 291,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,066 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.22. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

