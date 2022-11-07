iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.78. The company had a trading volume of 95,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,598. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

