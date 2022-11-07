iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) is Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,140 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises about 8.1% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after purchasing an additional 154,406 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,541,000 after buying an additional 66,150 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,290,000 after buying an additional 56,873 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,992,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 638.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 52,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after acquiring an additional 45,770 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOXX traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $331.27. The stock had a trading volume of 32,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,016. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $337.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.27. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $559.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.802 per share. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

