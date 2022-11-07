iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.6% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $83,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVV traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $379.15. The company had a trading volume of 165,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,252. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.45.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

