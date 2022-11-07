iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020,652 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $852,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 41,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.72. 85,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,037. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

