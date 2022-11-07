iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,185 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,652 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $685,157,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,834 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.61. The company had a trading volume of 118,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,037. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

