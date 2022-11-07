iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Increased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,177 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,940 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after acquiring an additional 492,549 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 841.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 478,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,582,000 after acquiring an additional 427,451 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock opened at $142.29 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.99.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

