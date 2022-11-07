iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,988 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $22,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 327,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,236,000 after buying an additional 35,911 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 876,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,698,000 after buying an additional 42,198 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.18. 76,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,915. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.54. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

