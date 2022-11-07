iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Resolute Advisors LLC

Resolute Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 27,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $97.02. The stock had a trading volume of 182,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,915. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.32 and its 200 day moving average is $96.54. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

