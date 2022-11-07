iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $20,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $96.88. 203,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,725,915. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.32 and its 200-day moving average is $96.54.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.