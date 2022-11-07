iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $21,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,980. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.56.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

