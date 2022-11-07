iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Reduced by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374,047 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $41,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427,528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040,033 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,231 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,057,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,332,000 after buying an additional 888,330 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $105.59. The stock had a trading volume of 59,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,980. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.56. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

