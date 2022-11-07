Islay Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,563 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Bunge by 1,486.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 63.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Bunge Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BG traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.76. 6,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,787. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

