Islay Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,476 XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPO. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 195.4% during the second quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth $1,004,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 238.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 49.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 73.5% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 29,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $279,216,969.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,759,674.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XPO opened at $34.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.04. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $81.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

