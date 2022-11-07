Islay Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

Lithia Motors stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.12. 918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,512. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $349.61. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.90 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.03 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.76%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

