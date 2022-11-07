Islay Capital Management LLC Has $1 Million Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies accounts for 1.0% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $1,830,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 15.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 194.1% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at about $9,129,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACI. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.10.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ACI stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $37.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

