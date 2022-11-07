Islay Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

FLTB stock opened at $47.24 on Monday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.97 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.54.

