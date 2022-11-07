Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 161 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 0.8% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX opened at $229.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.36.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,478 shares of company stock valued at $11,472,458 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

