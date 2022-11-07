Isthmus Partners LLC Buys 13,904 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Unisys worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,758,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,485,000 after acquiring an additional 45,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,837,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,986,000 after acquiring an additional 181,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,397,000 after acquiring an additional 41,624 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,550,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,910,000 after acquiring an additional 31,033 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.
