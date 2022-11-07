Isthmus Partners LLC Buys 3,897 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after acquiring an additional 225,115 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 165,140 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter valued at $1,768,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 36,277 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of HY stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $45.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.76%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

