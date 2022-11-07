Isthmus Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of The Shyft Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHYF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 61.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 548.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $23.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.80. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.35%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.