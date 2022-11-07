Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $2.93

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $3.03. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Itaú Corpbanca Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,830 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

