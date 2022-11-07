J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) PT Raised to GBX 161

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 155 ($1.79) to GBX 161 ($1.86) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the grocer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 26.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.47) to GBX 210 ($2.43) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.24) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 240.20 ($2.78).

Shares of SBRY traded up GBX 10.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 218.80 ($2.53). 3,787,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,144,028. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 168.70 ($1.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 303.60 ($3.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 192 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 211.08. The stock has a market cap of £5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.17.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Jo Bertram purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £16,720 ($19,331.71).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

