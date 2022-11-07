Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target Increased to GBX 161 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 155 ($1.79) to GBX 161 ($1.86) in a report released on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.47) to GBX 210 ($2.43) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.24) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 270 ($3.12) to GBX 180 ($2.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 255.17 ($2.95).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

