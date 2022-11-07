Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.24) target price on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on J. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.47) to GBX 210 ($2.43) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 270 ($3.12) to GBX 180 ($2.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 255 ($2.95) to GBX 262 ($3.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 272 ($3.14).
Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance
Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile
Read More
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.