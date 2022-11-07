Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$45.00 to C$42.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Jamieson Wellness traded as low as C$31.91 and last traded at C$32.01, with a volume of 16874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.79.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamieson Wellness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.32.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 18,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total value of C$689,363.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$942,750.22. In related news, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 18,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total value of C$689,363.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$942,750.22. Also, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total transaction of C$327,505.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$835,697.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 25.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

