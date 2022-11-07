Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) to Underperform

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of MTTWF opened at $10.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. Metro has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Get Metro alerts:

About Metro

(Get Rating)

Read More

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.