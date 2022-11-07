Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) to Underperform

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Metro Stock Performance
Shares of MTTWF opened at $10.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. Metro has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.05.
About Metro
