Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($40.00) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.00) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €57.00 ($57.00) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($36.00) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($44.00) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.00) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of ETR 1COV traded up €2.48 ($2.48) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €35.33 ($35.33). 1,303,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.78. Covestro has a twelve month low of €27.69 ($27.69) and a twelve month high of €58.48 ($58.48).

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.