Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Down 6.6%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.28. 30,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,296,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 6.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Allison sold 28,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $115,849.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,263.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Eric Allison sold 28,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $115,849.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,263.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,287 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $219,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 114.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,567 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 13.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,749,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 441,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $14,482,000. 29.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

