Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.20-$3.60 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.81. 6,783,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,508,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.46. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after buying an additional 187,923 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,494,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,142,000 after buying an additional 72,453 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,316,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,904,000 after buying an additional 359,341 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,089,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,023,000 after buying an additional 404,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,859,000 after buying an additional 116,725 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

