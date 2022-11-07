Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $39,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $212.39. The stock had a trading volume of 68,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,938. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

