Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 53.0% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 28.6% during the second quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 26.0% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.8% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 400,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,888,578. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $296.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.