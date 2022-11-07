Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 2,552,083 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552,083 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,325,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 190.0% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,965,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,148,000 after buying an additional 291,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.04. 18,889,381 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.53.

