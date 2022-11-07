Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,672,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 2.53% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $564,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,659.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $158.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,946. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

