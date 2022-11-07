Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,003 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.17% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $95,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 298,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,623,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 218.4% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 48,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.65. The stock had a trading volume of 42,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,703. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.67 and a 200-day moving average of $240.14.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.