Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.54 Billion Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,575 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 5.73% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $1,541,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,365.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.68. 21,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,384. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.15.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

