Joseph V. Jr. Topper Purchases 7,037 Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Stock

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 7,037 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $129,903.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 192,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,645.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CAPL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.69. 1,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,525. The stock has a market cap of $708.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 73.25% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.29 million. Research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 68,459 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 161,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

