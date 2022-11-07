JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Price Target to GBX 3,440

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,655 ($42.26) to GBX 3,440 ($39.77) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Up 1.9 %

LON:SKG opened at GBX 2,997 ($34.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of £7.80 billion and a PE ratio of 966.88. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,415 ($27.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,198 ($48.54). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,769.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,932.20.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

